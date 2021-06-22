Titomic and Shree Rapid Technologies to grow the additive manufacturing market in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Australian industrial scale metal additive manufacturing company, Titomic Limited, has entered into a relationship with the India-based Shree Rapid Technologies (SRT) to market and sell Titomic's Kinetic Fusion® (TKF) capabilities in Indian manufacturing industries. The two companies have signed an agreement whereby SRT will use its extensive sales and marketing reach as well as industry and market expertise in India to promote Titomic's TKF technology.

Established in 2007, SRT has become the premier supplier of additive manufacturing technology in India, with global brands as the principal partners, SRT has established itself as the enablers of 3D printing in India. With this new relationship, SRT moves a step closer to its goal of becoming an end-to-end additive manufacturing workflow supplier to the manufacturing industry. SRT's agreement with Titomic will enable products manufactured with TKF technology to meet stringent military requirements, including performance in temperature extremes, robustness, and durability under very demanding operating environments. It will fill an important performance gap in the Indian additive manufacturing sector overcoming the current 3D printing production process and materials limitations.

Norbert Schultz, Interim CEO of Titomic commented: "We are excited about the possibility to enter the high-tech Indian market with our TKF technology through SRT. Banking on their experience in the market and the successes of SRT in India makes us optimistic that the relationship is another important step in spreading TKF technology across the globe for the benefit of our customers." Nitin Chaudhari, Partner of SRT commented "Titomic is a leading company with proven reliability in metal additive manufacturing so, having them on board with us, is of great advantage to boost our aim of being the sole provider of end-to-end solutions in the Indian additive manufacturing industry."

