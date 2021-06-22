Need to increase domestic supply of viscose fabric to push share in MMF garments: AEPC

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Tuesday said India needs to increase the domestic supply of quality viscose fabric at the right price for increasing its share in man-made fibre based garments. AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said the government is also bringing out Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the MMF segment, which would help in boosting domestic manufacturing and exports.

“We need to increase the domestic supply of quality viscose fabric at the right price for increasing our presence in man-made fibre (MMF) based garments,'' he said in a webinar on sourcing of viscose fabric.

PMS Uppal, AEPC Executive Committee Member, said that in the current times, the customer looks at the full bag comprising R&D, design, innovation, speed and price. ''We need to give them a total package. The customer is looking at 50 days from order to ship. We need to improve our basket,'' he added.

Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman, Export Promotion Sub Committee, AEPC, said that viscose is made by a very limited number of producers and ten producers make 80 per cent of the total world's production.

