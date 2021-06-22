Jet Airways insolvency resolution journey
- Country:
- India
A brief timeline of the insolvency resolution process of Jet Airways, which started off as an air tax operator in 1993 and became a scheduled carrier in 1995.
April 17, 2019 -- Cash-starved Jet Airways suspends operations June 20, 2019 -- National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) insolvency petition filed by SBI-led lenders' consortium March 13, 2020 -- Jet Airways seek more time for resolution process from NCLT after failing to attract any bidders March 18, 2020 -- NCLT allows more time for resolution process June 14, 2020 -- NCLT allows Jet Airways to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai to settle claims, clear overseas debt October 17, 2020 -- Committee of Creditors (CoC) approves Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan. The consortium also asks for restoration of slots on the basis of historicity February 25, 2021 -- NCLT grants more time to aviation regulator DGCA to respond to airline's request for slots March 9, 2021 -- DGCA and the civil aviation ministry refuses to give any assurances on slots in an affidavit submitted to NCLT June 3, 2021 -- Ministry tells NCLT that Jet Airways does not qualify for grant of slots on the basis of historic precedence June 22, 2021 -- National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approves Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan; says slot allocations will be decided by the ministry or appropriate authority.
