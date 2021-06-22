Yuzuh's tech-enabled platform vouches for affordable housing investments

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/ThePRTree): With an aim to revamp the infrastructure industry post-pandemic, an online platform Yuzuh is launched to make businesses more efficient by integrating the entire construction ecosystem under one tech-savvy platform. The official website of Yuzuh was inaugurated during the launch event by Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman & MD of Hiranandani Group along with the Founder Hardik Nitin Gothi.

The majority of developers, contractors, and suppliers face an underlying problem of service and quality. It became imperative to build a seamless tech-based channel to ensure a smooth flow of materials. RERA and other govt bodies are making this an urgent need of the hour to ensure the deliverability of projects on time. To bridge this gap between technology and the real estate sector, Hardik Gothi, an entrepreneur from Mumbai, holding over ten years of experience in the real estate and infrastructure sector proposed the idea of a B2B platform focusing on helping in procuring purchase records, preventive maintenance records, and taxation and GST records, making the system transparent for all stakeholders.

On this occasion, Hiranandani praising the efforts of the efficacious team at Yuzuh led by Gothi said, "During the course of COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone learned to work online. Technology has advanced so much recently that even a totally offline realm like the construction business has shifted online with a new approach. Yuzu's application will bring developers, suppliers, contractors, and all stakeholders on one platform and will make it possible to buy good quality materials at economical prices." "Envisioning to bring affordable housing investments for all, following Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make In India' theme, Yuzuh has certainly disrupted the traditional method of the real estate and infrastructure industry. The team holds my hearty congratulations and I wish the best for the future plans of the firm", the business virtuoso further added. Hardik Gothi describes his new start-up as an online B2B portal for procuring high-quality building materials and proposes that more than 250 products will be available for clients to get their hands on. He says, "Yuzuh means the 'universe'. It is going to be the preferred choice as an online trading platform in this spectrum for bulk aggregation of building materials and empower all stakeholders to execute business seamlessly. We offer solutions for a new world where the virtual must integrate with the real, envisioning to master the art of system purchasing on all scales for the construction and development industries"

Present during the event were, Priyanka Shah, the Co-founder & Director of Yuzuh, along with Nancy Mehta Gothi, daughter of the reputed builder and chairman of Silver Group, Shri Mukesh Mehta, being an integral part of the Yuzuh team. Ace Investment banker, Mr. Rajat Mehta was also present at the launch. Nancy Mehta Gothi talking about the platform says, "It is my strong belief that this online platform will enable the suppliers and manufacturers to grow their business multifold and at the same time provide extraordinary service to the end-user. By pooling our varied experiences together, the firm has mastered the art of the development of high-quality residential townships, commercial complexes, malls, multiplexes, schools, hotels, IT parks, and hospitals, benefiting the community as a whole."

With the ongoing global crisis of the pandemic, when the world of construction came to a halt, these services by Yuzuh gave life to innovative technologies in the infrastructure industry. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

