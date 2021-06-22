Lyca Productions' Subaskaran donates Rs. 2 crore to TN Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for COVID-19 Fight

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Subaskaran Allirajah, Chairman of Lyca Productions, a leading film production and distribution house, best known for big budget and highest-grossing Tamil films, has donated Rs. 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund towards the state's fight against COVID-19 pandemic. On behalf of Subaskaran, Lyca Productions' Chief Executive Officer, GKM Tamilkumaran, and the firm's Director, Rajasundaram Niruthan, and Gaurav Sachra met the Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently (on June 19, 2021), and handed over the cheque towards the donation. Actor, Politician Udhayanidhi Stalin MLA, was also present.

In a press statement, Subaskaran said, "The scourge of COVID-19 has brought untold sufferings to humanity all over the world. However, wherever there is great leadership, there is hope for protection of lives and speedy economic recovery. I am sure that under the able administration of the Honourable Chief Minister MK Stalin, the State of Tamil Nadu is making steady progress in containing the pandemic effectively. We, at Lyca Productions, draw inspiration from his leadership, and are always willing to contribute to the State's efforts to overcome this unprecedented challenge." It is to be noted that Subaskaran donated Rs. 5 crore towards relief measures during the 2015 flooding in Chennai, and Rs. 1.1 crore when Vardah Cyclone hit Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. Currently, Lyca Productions is bankrolling a slew of upcoming Tamil films including Shankar's Indian 2, aniratnam's PonniyMin Selvan, Sivakarthikeyan's DON, and Trisha's Raangi.

