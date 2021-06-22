Left Menu

Trump-linked tycoon postpones bid to delist Dubai developer

Sajwani owns about 72 of the company through various investment firms.DAMAC is known in Dubai for a development that features a Donald Trump-branded golf club surrounded by villas and apartments, making it the only one of its kind in the Middle East that bears the Trump logo.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-06-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 17:05 IST
Trump-linked tycoon postpones bid to delist Dubai developer
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The billionaire founder of one of Dubai's largest developers has postponed a bid to take the firm private, the company announced on Tuesday. In a notice to the Dubai Financial Market, DAMAC Properties said the proposed deal was being shelved as it underwent a review by the United Arab Emirates' securities regulator, without offering further details. Earlier this month, the company's founder, Hussain Sajwani, made a $595 million offer to buy out minority shareholders at a major discount to the company's initial public offering. The move to delist the firm from the local stock exchange came as stock prices slipped amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sajwani owns about 72% of the company through various investment firms.

DAMAC is known in Dubai for a development that features a Donald Trump-branded golf club surrounded by villas and apartments, making it the only one of its kind in the Middle East that bears the Trump logo. The company's partnership with the Trump Organisation to manage and run the golf course was struck before Donald Trump's election as US president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021