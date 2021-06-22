K'taka CM launches financial assistance for artists as part of Covid 2nd wave package

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched the Rs 6.23 crore financial assistance scheme to artists who are under distress due to Covid-19 induced lockdown, under the government's package announced for the second wave.

The financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each will be provided to more than 20 thousand artists, and it will be credited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

The government has announced a Rs 2,050 crore package for the people of different sectors affected by Covid-19 second wave, and flower, fruit and vegetable growers, construction workers, street vendors have already received financial assistance directly to their accounts through DBT.

''People belonging to other sectors will also receive benefits soon...Artists were given help during the first wave.

This time too, the government has rushed to their help.

Applications were invited through the Sevasindhu app and documents were reviewed,'' Yediyurappa said.

The entire process was carried out transparently, and beneficiaries can get confirmation regarding the transfer of amount to their Aadhaar linked bank accounts through DBT app, he said.

Pointing out restrictions that have been relaxed in some of the districts, the Chief Minister said artists will have to follow the precautions without fail.

The CM advised artists to take care of their health and also to get vaccinated as the government has rolled out a free vaccination drive, the release said.

Outdoor film shooting is among the relaxations announced by the government.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Aravinda Limbavali said that more than 17 thousand artists were given assistance during the first wave.

