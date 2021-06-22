Left Menu

WR decides to resume 7 pairs of trains from Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 22-06-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 17:38 IST
WR decides to resume 7 pairs of trains from Indore
Image Credit: Twitter (@WesternRly)
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the decline in the COVID-19 cases and the rise in the number of passengers, the Western Railway has decided to resume operating seven pairs of up and down trains from Indore and nearby Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) stations, an official of the WR's Ratlam division said on Tuesday.

These seven pairs of trains will connect Indore and Mhow with Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Daund, Udhampur, Yeshwantpur and Kochuveli, the public relations official said.

Currently, the Railways is operating trains under the "special" category and only passengers with the confirmed ticket are allowed to board. On Monday, Indore reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,52,761.

As of Monday, the count of coronavirus positive cases in MP stands at 7,89,350 with 8,786 fatalities, as per the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021