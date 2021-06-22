DC Innovation Awards to Honour Indian Tech Innovators excelling in the field of Data Centres and Cloud Technologies

-Powered by Cisco and hosted by Trescon, DC Innovation Awards - a virtual ceremony to honour enterprises, individuals and entrepreneurs who have struck down all barriers and roadblocks on their journey towards technological innovation and excellence will take place on 23 June 2021 from 5pm - 7pm (IST) BANGALORE, India, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selected through a thorough review process conducted by experts in the field of future technologies, DC Innovation Awards aims to reward those early adopters and tech experts who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in the field of Data Centres and Cloud Technologies.

#DCIAwards aims to recognize the 'breakthroughs' achieved by organizations, teams and individuals that have embarked on a journey of adopting & implementing future-tech towards modernizing their data centers, building hybrid clouds, investing in automation and rethinking their operations and thus truly creating a business impact making them flagbearers of tech adopters in India. Taking place on 23 June 2021, the virtual ceremony will honour the 'Champions of Change' for the following categories: • Pioneer Of DC Transformation • Next Frontier In Digital Transition • Best In Digital Resiliency • Best in Enterprise Modernization • Best In DC Innovation • Best In DC Automation The members of the Jury Panel include Dr Satyam Priyadarshy - Technology Fellow & Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton, Past President - DC Chapter of TiE; Dr Ganesh Natarajan - Chairman: 5F World, Global Talent Track, Pune City Connect, and SVP India, Founder: CAIA - Centre For AI And Advanced Analytics, Kalzoom Advisors, and NES; Anand Patil - Director Systems Engineering, Cisco Systems and Mini Gupta - Partner, Technology Consulting - Cybersecurity, Data Privacy, GRC technology at EY. ''2020 has been difficult for business leaders all over the world, and times like these enable individuals to show their strength and sharpen their attention. When people go through such adversity, they grow the fortitude to strike out on their own and make a name for themselves,'' stated Dr Satyam Priyadarshy. ''While the pandemic has had a tremendous influence on the globe and has effectively transformed the way enterprises work, it has also acted as a spark for reform for these technology leaders and DC Innovation Awards aims to honour such leaders,'' stated Dr Ganesh Natarajan. ''The Covid-19 pandemic has kicked off a global cloud race. Organizations are working tirelessly to ensure that all their data is secure and safe. These cloud leaders have paved the way for the success in their organizations,'' stated Mini Gupta. Lastly the CEO of Trescon, Mithun Shetty said, ''Technology is evolving at an exponential rate and we are faced by the constant challenge of keeping up with the pace of these emerging technologies. Therefore, it has become imperative for every organization especially during the pandemic to drive innovation and adapt to today's rapidly changing competitive technology industry.'' The award ceremony will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms. For more information visit: https://bit.ly/3uIrZHd About Trescon Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, expos, investor connect and consulting services. For more information visit: https://www.tresconglobal.com.

