IndiaFirst Life Recognized Among India's Best 100 Companies to Work For 2021 by Great Place to Work®

MUMBAI, India, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life) has been recognized amongst India's Best 100 Companies to Work for in 2021 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. In recognition of creating and sustaining a resilient workplace culture for its employees, the company has been ranked 94th among India's Best 100 Companies to Work For 2021.

Great Place to Work® is an international institute that supports organizations in developing and strengthening corporate and workplace culture. Based on the rigorous assessment, the annual survey is a comprehensive framework that is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia, and government organizations.

Rushabh Gandhi, Deputy CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited, said, ''We are delighted to be recognized as one of India's Best 100 Companies to Work by Great Place to Work®. IndiaFirst Life's #EmployeeFirst ideology continues to fuel a progressive people culture. This award is a testament of our efforts to build a work environment that empowers people to grow and succeed.'' The company takes pride in its exceptional engagement that assisted employees to combat social isolation, build resilience in community, and bolster a culture of psychological safety.

Praveen Menon, Chief People Officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited, said, ''The ranking is a testimony to our diversified culture! IndiaFirst Life's ethos of creating a 'Happy, Passionate, and Connected' workplace environment is defined by our employees, where people respect and feel respected by their peers and leaders and take pride in their work. We are thrilled that our commitment has once again been recognised and featured in the Great Place to Work® best in class ranking.'' This year, IndiaFirst Life was also recognized as the Top 30 companies to work, in India's Best Workplace in BFSI 2021 in addition to being certified as 'India's Best Workplaces in Insurance 2021' by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute. Since 2018, IndiaFirst Life Insurance has been a certified 'Great Place to Work'. With a diversified talent pool of approx. 3300 employees PAN India, the digitally-savvy, change-ready organization is indeed a great place to work and an employer of choice.

About IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd: Headquartered in Mumbai, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd (IndiaFirst Life), with a paid-up share capital of INR 663 crores, is one of the country's youngest life insurance companies. It is promoted by two of India's largest public-sector banks - Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, which hold 44% and 30% stakes in the company, respectively. Carmel Point Investments India Private Limited incorporated by Carmel Point Investment Ltd, a body corporate incorporated under the laws of Mauritius and owned by private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC, New York, United States also holds 26% stake in IndiaFirst Life. The company's key differentiator is its simple, easy-to understand products that are fairly priced and efficiently serviced. For details, please visit https://www.indiafirstlife.com/.

