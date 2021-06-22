Style up your premium SUV Hyundai Alcazar with exclusive Hyundai Genuine Accessory Packs by Mobis

New Delhi, [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hail the new addition to the SUV tribe, Hyundai Alcazar, a premium 6 and 7 seater SUV, to live a grand life. Mobis India Limited, a dedicated player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Cars in India, has unveiled a premium range of Hyundai Genuine Accessory Packs for the premium SUV Alcazar. These accessory packs are perfectly curated to give you a premium experience and comfort. Customers can now select from the exclusive range of accessory packs based on their interest and choices.

Hyundai Genuine Dark Pack comes with an exciting range of accessories to compliment the premium look of your Alcazar at a very effective price. This pack includes 3D Floor Mat, Head Lamp Garnish, Number Plate Garnish, Tail Lamp Garnish, Door Side Moulding - Chrome, and is priced at Rs 12,715/- inclusive of all taxes. Hyundai Genuine Elevate Pack that comes with a set of genuine accessories to make your car look elegant and to elevate your driving experience. This pack includes 3D Floor Mat, 3D Boot Mat, Door Visor, Head Lamp Garnish, Tail Lamp Garnish, Door Side Moulding - Chrome, Car Perfume - Can type, Premium Cushion Pillow and is priced at Rs 15,502/- inclusive of all taxes.

Advertisement

Choose Hyundai Genuine Majestic Pack that gives an unmatched feel of premiumness to the interior and exterior of your Alcazar. It not only adds to the style quotient of your car but also improves the overall comfort. This pack includes Boot Mat, Head Lamp Garnish, Number Plate Garnish, Tail Lamp Garnish, Door Visor, Door Side Moulding - Chrome, Premium Dual Layer Mat, Sunshade C+R, Car Perfume - Can type, Premium Cushion Pillow and can be availed at exclusive price of Rs 24,900/- inclusive of all taxes. In order to provide your Hyundai Alcazar a stylish makeover you can pick up Hyundai Genuine Supreme Pack, which is specifically designed to establish the superiority and class par excellence in terms aesthetics and comfort. This pack includes 3D Floor Mat, Boot Mat, Head Lamp Garnish, Number Plate Garnish Side Fender Fins, Tail Lamp Garnish, Door Visor, Door Side Moulding Chrome, Sunshade C+R, Premium Seat Cover Any 1 (6/7 seater), Car Perfume - Can type, Premium Cushion Pillow and is priced at Rs. 30 898/-inclusive of all taxes.

Showcasing these elegantly designed Hyundai Genuine Accessory Packs for Hyundai Alcazar Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India remarked, "Increasingly cars are becoming more experiential where performance and style remain key parameters. We have been instrumental in understanding these needs by upgrading our esteemed customers to different levels of excellence in accessories that suit every need and choice. The launch of our Exclusive Hyundai Genuine Accessory Packs are a perfect fit for your Hyundai Alcazar and would heighten your driving experience in every aspect. These accessory packs namely Hyundai Genuine Dark, Elevate, Majestic and Supreme Packs are purely curated to provide a premium experience to all our customers and can be purchased from any Hyundai dealership PAN India." Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and accessories to approx. 50,00,000 Hyundai cars running on Indian roads. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorised Dealers/MOBIS Authorised Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, it has over 250 million Hyundai cars running on overseas market roads. MOBIS India exports After-sales Parts and accessories through its network of Overseas Distributors.

To locate nearest Hyundai Dealership, please visit "hyundaimobisin.com/locate-us/dealer-locator" Also, Find the Hyundai Genuine Accessories range on our website or download the Hyundai Genuine Accessories App from App Store or Play Store for easy access. App Store: bit.ly/MAppStore and Play Store: bit.ly/MoPlayS. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)