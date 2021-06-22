Left Menu

Govt revises timeline of 2nd tranche of coal mine auctions for commercial mining

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 17:58 IST
Govt revises timeline of 2nd tranche of coal mine auctions for commercial mining
  • Country:
  • India

The coal ministry on Tuesday announced revision in the timeline of the second tranche of auctions for commercial mining.

In a statement, the ministry said the last date for registration of bidders and sale of tender documents on the MSTC website and the bid due date have been revised.

The last date for submission of bids has been extended to July 8, 2021.

The revised timeline will be uploaded on the MSTC website, it added.

The government had in March offered 67 coal mines for sale, launching the second tranche of commercial coal mining auctions and termed it a step towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

This is the highest number of mines on offer in a particular tranche after commencement of the auction regime in 2014.

Of the total 38 coal blocks offered in the first round of auctions for commercial coal mining, the government successfully auctioned 20 mines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • MSTC

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021