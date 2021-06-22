Mumbai Port Trust workers get a Dialysis Centre from Rotary Club of Seacoast, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rotary Club initiative Machine Dialysis Centre was inaugurated at the Grand Port Hospital (Formerly known as Mumbai Port Trust Hospital) located at L M Nadkarni Marg, Wadala East, Mumbai. This dedicated Rotary Dialysis Centre of 11 Machines and beds is set up in two Zones. Eight beds and machines for regular patients in Zone 1 and 3 beds and 3 machines in zone 2 for high risk patients. Each Zone has separate toilets, washing areas, nursing stations with special patients monitoring systems.

These 11 machines are donated by rotary club of Bombay Seacoast with a grant supported by Rotary Foundation (India). The rotary dialysis centre was inaugurated by Rotary District Governor Rtn. Sunnil Mehra, President Kishor Masurkar and Past President Ashok Mehra in the presence of Rotary District Governor Nominee 22/23 Rtn. Sandip Agarwala, Medical Director for Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group, Dr. Priya Patil Cholera and large number of Rotarians/Donors of Rotary club of Bombay Seacoast, Rotarians from USA and Rotarians of other rotary clubs of Mumbai.

This facility will provide service and medical relief to 50000 workers of Bombay Port trust and their families as part of arrangement with the rotary. It will provide 12000 dialysis interventions half free and half at negligible cost to needy patients from economically weaker sections of the society. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

