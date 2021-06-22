Rise Infraventures Limited Targets Rs. 2000 Crore Sales by End of FY 2021-22

Announces Plans to open offices in Delhi and Mumbai in coming quarters Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) Gurugram-based real estate consultancy firm Rise Infraventures Limited today announced the expansion plan to achieve a cumulative sales of Rs. 2000 crore by end of FY 2021-2022. The company plans to open an office in Delhi in the second quarter followed by Mumbai in the third quarter. Incorporated three months back, the company is already achieving a gross monthly sale of Rs. 100 crore through its Gurugram office. Working with an employee strength of 80 and handling 10 projects, the company aims to handle 20 exclusive projects by September 2021.

Looking at the growing acceptance of real estate assets in the post-pandemic scenario, the projection seems in sync with the current situation. The company plans to open an office in Delhi in the second quarter and expects a gross sale of Rs. 30-50 crore starting from the third quarter. Mumbai office will be operational by October 2021; the company is confident of achieving Rs. 150 crores monthly gross sale from Mumbai. Talking about the viability of the locations, Sachin Gawri, Founder and CEO, Rise Infraventurers Limited, said, "The markets that we plan to explore are well thought about as these are the economic centers with an immense demand for real estate investments. The best part is that the demand is not restricted as investors and buyers are going in for reputed projects across diverse segments in commercial and residential." Rise Infraventures Limited offers a broad range of integrated services to Occupiers, Investors, Owners & developers. "What sets us apart in the industry is the reach towards prospects, in-depth market knowledge, extensive network, unbiased advisory, and a high level of transparency. We want to bring corporate touch to the property sector and plan to enter the construction business," says Gawri.

The company aims to become a leading integrated one-stop end-to-end solution provider across micro-infrastructure & realty sectors. About rising Infraventures Limited To herald meaningful changes in the realty advisory and consultation services, Rise Infraventures Limited started operations in Gurugram. Led by Founder and CEO Sachin Gawri, an industry expert with a career span of over a decade, the company aims to emerge as the pioneer in the sector. Sound understanding of the various nuances helped Gawri get into association with various top developers of NCR within a span of short time. A consultancy firm specializing in commercial and residential real estate, the company is setting benchmarks after entering into the business of property transactions in 2021. The company aims to become a leading integrated one-stop end-to-end solution provider across micro-infrastructure & realty sectors. Gawrihas the ability to understand the client's profile and draw real estate strategies in tandem with the portfolio.

