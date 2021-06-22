Left Menu

Ashok Leyland, Apollo Tyres come together to launch COVID-19 helpline

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:10 IST
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland and tire major Apollo Tyres on Tuesday said the companies have jointly launched a helpline -- Saarthi -- that would offer COVID-19 pandemic-related consultations, vaccination guidance to truck drivers and to their family members.

The pan-India helpline service would be available in five languages Hindu, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Assamese and Telerad Foundation is the technical partner for the helpline service, a press release said here.

Truck drivers or any of their family members who have tested COVID-19 positive or are under home quarantine may access the toll-free number 7028105333 to seek consultations from medical professionals.

Consultation of doctors and prescriptions would also be provided for non-COVID-19 patients.

Truck drivers or if any of their family need to get vaccination or details about vaccination drive would be available through the facility the release added.

