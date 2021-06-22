Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks fall ahead of Powell's testimony

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday, as weakness in tech stocks offset a jump in energy firms, ahead of highly-anticipated testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 179.24 points, or 0.63%, at 28,309.76.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:01 IST
Hong Kong stocks fall ahead of Powell's testimony

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday, as weakness in tech stocks offset a jump in energy firms, ahead of highly-anticipated testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 179.24 points, or 0.63%, at 28,309.76. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.74% to 10,469.8. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.7%, while the IT sector dipped 2.43%, the financial sector ended 0.1% lower and the property sector rose 0.35%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was PetroChina Co Ltd , which gained 5.85%, while the biggest loser was BYD Co Ltd, which fell 4.04%. ** All eyes are on Fed chief Jerome Powell who appears before Congress from 1800 GMT.

** Shares in China's digital currency and blockchain-related firms retreated as Beijing further tightened its grip on cryptocurrency trading. ** China's central bank said on Monday it had recently summoned some banks and payment firms, including China Construction Bank and Alipay, urging them to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading.

** Huobi Tech, an affiliate of crypto exchange operator Huobi, tumbled 20%, while digital currency trading platform developer OKG Technology Holdings Ltd slumped 5.4%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.8% at 3,557.41 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.62%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was barely changed , while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 3.12%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4719 per U.S. dollar at 08:13, 0.1% weaker than the previous close of 6.4653.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 38.69% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

