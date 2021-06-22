Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:05 IST
Root Natural launches portal for beauty products in India
Homegrown e-commerce beauty platform Root Natural on Tuesday announced launch of its beauty portal in India.

Root Natural is an e-commerce beauty platform that offers chemical-free skincare products formulated in India exclusively for Indian skin type, it said in statement.

The company said it aims to introduce the products that are developed in India, with naturally sourced ingredients that are tailor-made for the Indian skin and the environment both.

Root Natural founder Pooja Parkar said, ''There is an abundance of skin care remedies in our very own soil and culture which we want to uplift. This gave birth to the concept of Root Natural, which is a platform for all the Indian skin care brands that vouch on going natural and safe in their formulations.'' There are around 18 skincare brands including Organic Harvest, Meraki Lanes, Ma Earth Botanical and Miracle Herbs listed on Root Natural.

