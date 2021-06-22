Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open ahead of Powell testimony

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:06 IST
Wall Street's major averages were muted at open on Tuesday as investors looked to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for clues on how the central bank is balancing inflation risk with its promise to ensure a full jobs market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.4 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33872.56. The S&P 500 fell 0.2 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 4224.61, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.2 points, or 0.02%, to 14138.29 at the opening bell.

