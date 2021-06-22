Karnaprayag-Gwaldam NH opens to traffic after days of disruption

Traffic was restored on the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam national highway on Tuesday after several days of disruption caused by heavy rains, an official said. The road had been damaged at many points including Harmani, Lolti, Ming Gadhera, Amsaur and Tharali. However, BRO personnel cleared the road and opened it to traffic after days of disruption on Tuesday morning, said District Disaster Management office here. Karnaprayag-Gairsain and Gopeshwar-Mandal-Chopta motor roads are open for traffic but Badrinath highway has been blocked by a mound of rubble following a landslide near Karnaprayag. However, Karnapraya-Pokhri-Bamnath-Gopeshwar motor road is being used as an alternative route. With no rains over the last couple of days, the water level of rivers too has come down. All of them, including Alaknanda, Nandakini and Pindar, are flowing around 3-4 metres below the danger mark.

