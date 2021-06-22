MP: GRP seizes gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5cr at Katni rly station
The Government Railway Police GRP have recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5 crore from three persons at Katni railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said. At least 14 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5 crore have been recovered from the bags, he said, adding that further legal action is being taken in this regard.
- Country:
- India
The Government Railway Police (GRP) have recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5 crore from three persons at Katni railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said. During a routine check, the police found gold jewellery in the bags of the three travellers, all residents of Gujarat, superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Jain Jabalpur Railway police said. The trio, who arrived at Katni railway station on board Tapti Express, could not furnish any documents related to the jewellery, he said. The GRP have informed the Income Tax and Commercial Tax authorities about the recovery, and the trio is being interrogated, the official said. At least 14 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5 crore have been recovered from the bags, he said, adding that further legal action is being taken in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat: 5 teens drown in 2 separate incidents
Madhya Pradesh: Junior resident doctors call off strike after govt accepts demands
Gujarat: COVID-19 norms violated at BJP event, 6 booked
IOC signs up to invest Rs 24,000 cr in Gujarat refinery expansion, petchem project
Gujarat subordinate courts begin physical hearing of cases