MP: GRP seizes gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5cr at Katni rly station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5 crore from three persons at Katni railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said. During a routine check, the police found gold jewellery in the bags of the three travellers, all residents of Gujarat, superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Jain Jabalpur Railway police said. The trio, who arrived at Katni railway station on board Tapti Express, could not furnish any documents related to the jewellery, he said. The GRP have informed the Income Tax and Commercial Tax authorities about the recovery, and the trio is being interrogated, the official said. At least 14 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5 crore have been recovered from the bags, he said, adding that further legal action is being taken in this regard.

