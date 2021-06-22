Left Menu

MP: GRP seizes gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5cr at Katni rly station

The Government Railway Police GRP have recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5 crore from three persons at Katni railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said. At least 14 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5 crore have been recovered from the bags, he said, adding that further legal action is being taken in this regard.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:26 IST
MP: GRP seizes gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5cr at Katni rly station
  • Country:
  • India

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5 crore from three persons at Katni railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said. During a routine check, the police found gold jewellery in the bags of the three travellers, all residents of Gujarat, superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Jain Jabalpur Railway police said. The trio, who arrived at Katni railway station on board Tapti Express, could not furnish any documents related to the jewellery, he said. The GRP have informed the Income Tax and Commercial Tax authorities about the recovery, and the trio is being interrogated, the official said. At least 14 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 5.5 crore have been recovered from the bags, he said, adding that further legal action is being taken in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021