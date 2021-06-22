Left Menu

Berlin expands bike lanes as COVID cycling boom continues

The German capital has marked about 25 km (15 miles) of extra "pop-up" bike lanes since COVID-19 hit in 2020 as commuters switched to cycling to avoid crowded public transport.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:35 IST
Berlin expands bike lanes as COVID cycling boom continues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin is making permanent the extra bike lanes it added during coronavirus lockdowns as it seeks to support the cycling boom that started in the pandemic. The German capital has marked about 25 km (15 miles) of extra "pop-up" bike lanes since COVID-19 hit in 2020 as commuters switched to cycling to avoid crowded public transport. Other European cities - like Paris and London - have also been adding bike paths.

In some parts of Berlin, temporary lanes - often marked by yellow tape stuck on the road - are now being made permanent, widened and better protected, with bollards or low ramps to stop cars or vans blocking them. The district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, which came up with the idea of the "pop-up" lanes, formally opened a new stretch of bike lane on Monday and began work on making another busy street only accessible by bikes and pedestrians.

The German Cyclists Association (ADFC) says bike traffic rose by 25% in Berlin due to the temporary lanes and the pandemic. It has welcomed making the lanes permanent but says more needs to be done to protect cyclists in Berlin, where five have already been killed this year.

Berlin is currently ruled by the centre-left Social Democrats, with the Greens and the left-wing Linke party. Promoting more environmentally-friendly mobility is expected to be a major topic in the September federal election.

Opinion polls suggest the Greens, who want more investment in cycling and public transport, are trailing behind Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, seen as close to the country's car lobby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021