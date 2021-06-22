Financial inclusion starts making biz sense for some banks; no more moral obligation

With the digital pipeline laid for direct benefits transfer (DBT), financial inclusion is no longer a moral obligation but increasingly making business sense for some public sector banks, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

With linking of the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile) trinity to the digital pipeline for transfer of DBT, the savings in account under the financial inclusion drive have increased significantly.

''What we have seen is that public sector banks did a lot of work in terms of contributing to this...each one of these public sector banks have been as good in terms of understanding how they can use this for business,'' Additional Secretary in Department of Financial Services Pankaj Jain said.

He was speaking at a webinar organised by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

So, for instance, he said that with rising balance in accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, banks are contemplating on offering the next level of service to expand their revenue stream.

''Financial inclusion, therefore, starts making business sense, rather than simply seeing it as a moral obligation,'' Jain said.

He also said banking services are expanding rapidly in small towns, and this is evident from the volume of small-ticket loans application.

''If you look at new credit applications, payments data, transaction data, etc, are being led primarily by small towns. It is being led by small-ticket loans...increasingly non banks are becoming important,'' he said.

Pointing out that with off-branch banking gaining traction, he said banks should not lose focus of grievance redressal.

