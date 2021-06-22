Left Menu

Goyal holds meeting on national single-window system for approvals; likely to be launched soon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 20:30 IST
Goyal holds meeting on national single-window system for approvals; likely to be launched soon
The first phase of the national single-window system, which will allow investors to identify and apply for various pre-operations approvals required for commencing a business in India, is likely to be launched soon, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

There will be 17 ministries and departments as well as 14 states onboard in the first phase, he said during a review meeting of the system.

He expressed hope that it will be a seamless interface where all the facilities from land purchasing to all the information needed to businesses and industrialists will be available. He added that it would be a genuine single window and would act as a one-stop solution to all the problems or requirements of the investors.

''This would provide end-to-end facilitation, support, including pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks and facilitating clearances at central and state levels,'' the minister said.

Goyal also emphasised on the security and the authentication of the critical data used in this platform.

He said all security measures should be in place to safeguard the critical data.

