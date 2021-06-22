Left Menu

Draft consumer protection e-comm rules will leave no scope for firms to play with norms: CAIT

22-06-2021
Draft consumer protection e-comm rules will leave no scope for firms to play with norms: CAIT
The draft of Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules has spelled out the modalities and parameters of conducting business in India, and would leave no scope for companies to play with the norms in a manner which they were doing for the past many years, domestic traders' body CAIT said on Tuesday.

Ban on fraudulent flash sales, misselling and appointment of chief compliance officer and grievance redressal officer -- are among key amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, on which the government has sought public comments by July 6.

The rules, when implemented, will certainly purify the highly ''vitiated'' e-commerce business of India due to ''unethical and illogical'' business practices of foreign funded e-commerce companies, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said.

''We expect that now, everyone will fall in line to comply with the rules and the e-commerce business in India will grow leaps and bounds.

''The rules when implemented will certainly liberate the e-commerce business of India from the vicious clutches of few global e-commerce companies which were trying to control, dominate and monopolise e-commerce trade,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

