Jaypee Infratech posts Rs 491.6 cr loss in March quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:02 IST
Debt-laden realty firm Jaypee Infratech Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 491.60 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 940.53 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 247.44 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 384.99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, Jaypee Infratech clocked a net loss of Rs 1,963.39 crore as against Rs 2,250.09 crore in the previous year.

Total income declined to Rs 804.18 crore from Rs 1,882.36 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal.

Jaypee Infratech is under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

State-owned NBCC and Suraksha group are in the race to acquire Jaypee Infratech.

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

