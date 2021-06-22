Left Menu

Graphy launches Rs 100 cr grant for creators

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:30 IST
Graphy, an Unacademy group company, on Wednesday announced a Rs 100 crore Graphy Creator Grant to help its users launch their online school.

Creators, influencers, subject matter experts, teachers, and instructors from any industry, who aspire to create an online school and learning community can benefit from the programme, a statement said.

The purpose of the grant is to provide creators with the initial capital required to start their online school and develop a learner community while ensuring a reliable revenue stream as they develop their content, it added.

Based on the application, the applicant will be informed about the grant they are eligible for, and they will receive 50 per cent of the funds post-approval. The remaining 50 per cent will be disbursed after the launch of the course.

In addition to the grant, chosen applicants will also be assigned a relationship manager, who will help them build their online school and learning community while suggesting proven promotion strategies to help them grow the business, the statement said.

“Over the years, the creators' economy has witnessed a surge, but very few are able to pursue their passion for creating content due to limited opportunities to monetise.

“Creators are the lifeblood of the digital world and working with inadequate resources can be a tiring process,'' Sumit Jain, co-founder and CEO of Graphy, said.

The vision to facilitate and enable creators to achieve financial freedom led to the conception of the Graphy Creator Grant, he added.

Graphy was created as a platform for educational content creators to grow their audience, monetise their skills, and host live cohort-based courses. It has over 200 active creators and is led by co-founders – Sushil Kumar, Sumit Jain, and Shobhit Bakliwal.

