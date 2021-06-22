Symphony appoints Amit Kumar as Executive Director, Group CEO
Air cooler-maker Symphony Ltd on Tuesday said it has appointed Amit Kumar as the Executive Director and Group CEO of the company.Kumars appointment would be effective from August 2, 2021, Symphony said in a statement.He currently works with KPMG as a Partner with focus on the consumer products sector, it added.
Kumar's appointment would be effective from August 2, 2021, Symphony said in a statement.
He currently works with KPMG as a Partner with focus on the consumer products sector, it added. Symphony Chairman and Managing Director Achal Bakeri said, ''We are delighted to have Amit Kumar join us as Executive Director and Group CEO of Symphony. He has nearly 18 years of experience with corporate and consulting sectors, had his tech start-up and has been a business transformation and profitability improvement specialist with three of the Big Four accounting/consulting firms.'' Kumar, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Ahmedabad, has worked in firms such as GE, PwC, Shapoorji Pallonji and EY.
