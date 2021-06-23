Left Menu

Labor union Teamsters to vote towards unionizing Amazon workers

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a labor union in the U.S. and Canada, said on Tuesday it is set to vote for a resolution to unionize workers at Amazon.com Inc by creating an Amazon-specific division to aid workers.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a labor union in the U.S. and Canada, said on Tuesday it is set to vote for a resolution to unionize workers at Amazon.com Inc by creating an Amazon-specific division to aid workers. At its 30th international convention, representatives from 500 local unions, representing 1.4 million workers across the United States, will come together to discuss how it can support and help improve livelihoods of Amazon workers, Teamsters said in a statement.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Amazon, one of the largest private employers in America, has for decades discouraged attempts among its over 800,000 U.S. employees to organize, showing managers how to identify union activity, raising wages and warning that union dues would cut into pay.

In April, Amazon Alabama workers voted against forming a union, stemming from factors such as the company's fierce resistance to unionization, skepticism among workers that organizing could get them a better deal and decisions on election parameters, which marks an important loss for U.S. organized labor. (https://reut.rs/3d3UxV7)

