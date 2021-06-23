SRL contributes Rs 2.95 crore to ICMR for R&D on Covid variants

SRL Diagnostics has donated over Rs 2.95 crore to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to strengthen the ongoing fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The funding will support ICMR's research on Covid variants through genomic sequencing.

"Our goal is to positively impact the lives of communities in which we operate. We look forward to curating more impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes in the coming year," said Anand K, Chief Executive Officer of SRL Diagnostics. ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said the council attempts to address growing demands of scientific advances in biomedical research and need of finding practical solutions to health problems in the country.

SRL Diagnostics has a network of 400-plus labs and 2,000 plus customer touch points spread across 600 cities. It also caters to international markets like South Asia, Africa, Dubai and other parts of the Middle East. (ANI)

