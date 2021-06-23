Left Menu

Sambalpuri Bastralaya Cooperative Society suffered Rs 6 crore loss due to COVID pandemic

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 23-06-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 12:42 IST
Sambalpuri Bastralaya Cooperative Society suffered Rs 6 crore loss due to COVID pandemic
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society Limited saw a business loss of around Rs 6 crore during the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic due to the closure of its outlets for around one and half months during the lockdown, an official said.

Though the lockdown has been partially relaxed and the outlets have opened now, the business is yet to gain pace, the official said.

Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Socieity Limited, is one of the largest and oldest weavers cooperative society of India.

Marketing Officer, Hemanta Kumar Mishra said: ''There are 42 outlets of Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society, including 40 in Odisha and one in Mumbai besides one in Kolkata. The lockdown began in the state from May 5 this year and the outlets were not allowed to operate till June 17, causing huge business loss.'' While the Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society generally makes a business of Rs 50 to Rs 55 crore per annum, it makes a business of around Rs 6 crore during the month of May and June every year. But due to the closure of the outlets from May 5 to June 17, huge business loss was incurred this year, he said.

Mishra said, the Sambalpuri saree and other materials of Sambalpuri fabrics are sold during the marriage season besides for family functions and many marriages are held during May and June but the outlets remained closed during the main marketing season this year.

Moreover, many marriages were cancelled and family functions deferred due to the pandemic, he said, adding that online marketing of the Sambalpuri fabric was also poor and saree worth around Rs 4 lakh could be sold online during the lockdown period.

Though the outlets were closed, ''we had given order for production to the weavers, who work for Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society Limited. And hence, the closure failed to affect the income of those weavers,'' he said.

Around 15,000 weavers work for the cooperative society. The weavers, who work independently and depend on the open markets to sell their products, faced a very hard time due to the lockdown, Mishra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021