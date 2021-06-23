Swedish government ups GDP forecast as economy bounces back from pandemic

Sweden's economy will grow substantially faster than previously expected this year, as it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product is expected to expand 4.7% in 2021 against 3.2% growth predicted in the previous forecast, made in April, the government said in a statement. ""The recovery has been faster than we anticipated," Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told a news conference.

The government said that economic indicators pointed to continued strong growth through the year. In 2022, growth is seen slowing to 2.9%, versus a previous forecast of 3.8% growth as a result of the quicker recovery this year.

The hit to Sweden's economy from the pandemic turned out to be milder than first feared in 2020, when GDP shrank 2.8%. In part, this was due to a response based more on voluntary measures focused on social distancing, rather than the strict lock downs periodically adopted across much of the continent and by Sweden's Nordic neighbours.

