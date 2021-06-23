Technology stocks lead Europe higher ahead of business activity data
European technology stocks jumped on Wednesday after a record finish for their U.S. peers overnight, while the pan-European STOXX 600 hovered below record highs as investors awaited business activity data from across the euro zone.
The benchmark STOXX 600 was up 0.2%, while the technology index rose 0.6% and was among the biggest sectoral gainers.
