London's FTSE 100 gains led by mining, travel stocks; PMI data eyed

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday, led by gains in travel and heavyweight mining stocks, while investors awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressures. The FTSE 100 gained 0.1% with miners BHP Group and Anglo American being the biggest boost to the index, while travel stocks jumped nearly 7%.

