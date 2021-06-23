London's FTSE 100 gains led by mining, travel stocks; PMI data eyed
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 12:49 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday, led by gains in travel and heavyweight mining stocks, while investors awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressures. The FTSE 100 gained 0.1% with miners BHP Group and Anglo American being the biggest boost to the index, while travel stocks jumped nearly 7%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FTSE
- London
- Anglo American
Advertisement