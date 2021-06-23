Trianz Successfully Completes Nationwide Vaccination Drive for its Employees

BENGALURU, India, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its nationwide drive to vaccinate all its employees along with their dependents under its Beat COVID program.

Trianz partnered with reputed hospitals and clinics, including Narayana Health, SLG Hospitals and Sri Ramachandra Hospital, to facilitate vaccination camps in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. At the end of the first phase of the vaccination drive, over 75% of Trianz employees are now protected from Covid in accordance with all Government-approved protocols. Additionally, Trianz is partnering with other healthcare providers to expand their vaccination drives to locations across India for their associates working remotely. The vaccination drive for the second dose will be launched as per eligibility. The company will cover the costs of the vaccines and reimburse the associates who avail the vaccination at any hospital in compliance with the Government guidelines on the eligibility, vaccine cost, and dosage.

''Our employees are our biggest assets, and their well-being is our foremost priority. The vaccination drive ensures the health and safety of our employees and our commitment to client success and service delivery. At the heart of it is a collective responsibility to protect the entire community,'' says Sujit Sahoo - Vice President of Human Capital at Trianz. ''We have revamped our wellness policies to enable employees to manage stress, be resilient, and embrace change. What is amazing is that even in the face of current circumstances, our employees continue to stay committed to our clients, vendors and partners and ensure all client engagements are progressing without disruption.'' Among other initiatives, Trianz has established a dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 helpline number for its employees, remote doctor consultations, and fully paid COVID leaves. Furthermore, Trianz' leadership and HR teams are in constant touch with employees for any assistance through regular sessions. The company is extending all possible efforts to advocate positivity and a growth mindset amidst the pandemic.

About Trianz Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, data-driven transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

Trianz Media Team media.contact@trianz.com Tel: +91-80-4664-0000 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626944/Trianz_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

