Magneum Awarded the Most Impactful Management and Strategy Partner of the Year 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Magneum Pvt Ltd., a Marquee NCR Based Real Estate Firm gets awarded as the “Most Impactful Management & Strategy Partner of The Year 2021 (North India)” at the 6th International Brand Equity Awards held recently.

Due to the current Pandemic situation, the event was held virtually in the presence of bigwigs of the real estate industry.

Magneum, founded by industry experts Tarun Sainani& Deepak Bhatia, started its operations in 2017 with the idea of providing Data-Driven Strategy Consulting & Execution Capabilities to Real Estate developers. Its services span across the value chain including new launch, sustenance sales, product planning, business planning, market entry strategy, and the likes. These capabilities across critical drivers are a fresh breath of air for developers who are typically dependent on brokers to drive their sales.

Magneum’s unique proposition is that it works on creating an intrinsic value for all stakeholders, unlike brokerage firms which are mostly focused on reducing customer pricing and relaxing payment terms to accelerate sales.

Also, since Magneum acts as an extended arm of the developer’s team, it attracts a large network of local and international channel partners and acts as an enabler rather than competition to them. With its smart channel policies and innovative value propositions, Magneum mobilizes a massive distribution network in a quick time, helping the developer achieve strong velocities.

Through its innovative model and professionalism, Magneum has changed the paradigm for developers who seek professional advice for planning and managing their business. In a short span of time, Magneum has delivered some outstanding results for its clients and in each case the value delivered to the developer is manifold.

Some notable performances include selling ~ Rs. 1200 crs (~2 mnsqft) of residential stock in one micro-market of Noida within record time; product design & launch of a commercial project which was sold within 3 hours; setting sustenance sales benchmarks with consistently high velocities at significant price premiums; new project business planning & novel go-to-market strategy, unique market entry plan for a new player and many more.

Magneum is poised to create many such milestones in future with their process-based approach and philosophy of “Innovate or Stagnate”! PWR PWR

