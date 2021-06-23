Marketplaces Enhance Reach and Store Fulfilment Digitally for Millions of Retailers

India – Business Wire India There has been a clear shift during the COVID-19 pandemic in behaviour of consumers, who are now buying more online. This growing trend of online buying is not limited to B2C and it can now be seen even in global B2B buying and selling.

''Digitisation has accelerated, and 40 per cent of consumers are buying more online than they had previously done. In fact, marketplaces contribute more than 50 per cent of the online global retail market,'' says Adi Kapadia, head of E-commerce, Fibre2Fashion Pvt Ltd.

With traditional selling comes various challenges like missed orders, low refresh rate, non-availability of new fashion, no possibility of ordering in low MOQ (minimum order quantity), or spending a lot on logistics. Additionally, many retailers miss out on account of inability to invest in more stocks which are needed due to changing customer preferences, nor can they get access to mills and manufacturers directly.

To a great extent, these challenges can be overcome by discovering newer and effective ways to engage and compete in the ecosystem.

''F2FMART, a new digital offering of Fibre2Fashion, offers a much needed helping hand to the retailer community (especially those in tier-2 and tier-3 cities) for their buying needs. Compared to traditional buying, they get several advantages: Lower MOQ, lower cost of fulfilment, assured quality, and a range of secured pay options.'' ''They also get access to latest fashion from manufacturers as well as fabrics directly from mills producing them, thus saving on both cost and time.

What's more! There is order assurance for buyers with digital back-end managing online seller inventory and logistics,'' explains Kapadia.

About F2FMART Introduced as a part of Fibre2Fashion umbrella, Business.f2fmart.com is a global B2B marketplace for Ready-To-Sell Wholesale goods that enables companies to sell worldwide by enhancing their marketing efforts, sales processes and improving efficiencies.

About Fibre2Fashion Private Limited Since it was established on April 17, 2000, Fibre2Fashion.com, the portal owned by Fibre2Fashion Private Limited, has become the leading online platform for business networking, market intelligence, research & insights, industry news, and a host of branding and marketing solutions. With around 700,000 registered companies and over 200,000 social media followers, Fibre2Fashion has clients from 65 countries, and registers more than 1.5 million industry visitors every month.

With digital presence in more than 190 countries, Fibre2Fashion serves all the segments of the textile, apparel and fashion industry. With global recognition and technical expertise, we have been able to render clear visibility to our clients’ products and have helped them to reach the right target customers.

We have had the privilege of serving some well-known Forbes 500 and Fortune 500 companies.

