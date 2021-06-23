Airtel appoints Amrita Padda as Chief People Officer

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday appointed Hindustan Unilever executive Amrita Padda as chief people officer with effect from October 1, 2021.

She will report to Gopal Vittal, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel, the company said in a statement.

In her new role, Padda will be responsible for Airtel's human resource strategy as the company transforms into a digital services provider of choice.

''Our people and culture of empowerment are our biggest strengths that enable us to deliver world-class experiences to our customers. I am confident that Amrita will add immense value to Airtel's exciting journey, help build new capabilities and ensure the company continues to be a magnet for top talent from across the world,'' Vittal said.

Padda has work experience of over two decades with Hindustan Unilever, where she has handled the entire spectrum of human resources roles.

Most recently, she was the chief people officer for Unilever Marketplace. In the past, she has also led human resources for Unilever Philippines and for their global procurement function.

Padda succeeds Samit Deb, who has decided to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities outside of Airtel.

