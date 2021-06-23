Left Menu

Dabur breaks ground for Rs 550 crore factory in Madhya Pradesh

FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday started construction of its largest facility being set up here with a phased investment of Rs 550 crore to manufacture a range of food products, ayurvedic medicines and health supplements.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:17 IST
FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday started construction of its largest facility being set up here with a phased investment of Rs 550 crore to manufacture a range of food products, ayurvedic medicines and health supplements. The new facility has been planned under the Mega Projects Scheme of Madhya Pradesh state government as well as the Centre's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The first phase of construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2021-22 financial year. Located at Smart Industrial Park near Indore, the unit will provide direct and indirect employment to about 1,250 people initially and over 3,000 people at the end of final phase. "This is a step forward towards strengthening our position as the world's largest ayurvedic products and medicines manufacturer, and a market leader in Indian foods and beverages category," said Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.

Executive Director for Operations Shahrukh A Khan said the 51-acre plant will become one of the largest manufacturing facilities for Dabur worldwide and possess cutting-edge technology to make world-class products. The plant will feature fully automated processing and packing lines as well as state-of-the-art warehousing infrastructure to optimise supply chain and quality management, he said.

"With its stringent quality control mechanism and highly hygienic production environment in place, consumers can be sure that products coming out of this factory will offer best-in-class quality while adhering to world-class Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards," said Khan. The new facility will incorporate energy conservation in its design and operation. Special focus is also being given to environment with the company planning to construct an energy efficient building besides deploying modern technology for effluent treatment.

Dabur will also extend its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes to locals as part of its commitment to community development in areas where it operates. (ANI)

