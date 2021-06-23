Gold gains Rs 110; silver climbs Rs 324

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday gained Rs 110 to Rs 46,396 per 10 gram following recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,286 per 10 gram.

Silver also climbed Rs 324 to Rs 66,864 per kilogram from Rs 66,540 per kilogram in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were up by Rs 110 in-line with recovery in COMEX gold prices,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading with marginal gains at USD 1,783 per ounce and silver was trading flat at USD 25.94 per ounce.

