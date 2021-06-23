Siemens Healthineers honored as one of India's Best Workplaces in the Healthcare Sector by Great Place to Work Institute

- Recognition is an outcome of an inclusive culture and people centric policies - Identified among India's 100 Best Companies to Work for 2021 BENGALURU, India, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a resounding endorsement of its industry-leading people practices, Siemens Healthineers India has been recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute as one of India's best workplaces in the Healthcare sector, in their 2021 rankings and is identified among 'India's Top 100 Best Companies to Work For - 2021', in the largest workplace culture study in the country.

Few factors affirming the trust of employees include creating an ecosystem of trust, high-performance culture and imbibing aspects of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie among the employees.

''At Siemens Healthineers, we embrace and value diversity in viewpoints, backgrounds, experiences, expertise, and individual qualities by fostering a culture where employees can be themselves, embrace challenges and thereby achieve amazing results. Our flexible and dynamic environment encourages our teams to go beyond the comfort zone and grow. We all at Siemens Healthineers are passionate about shaping the future of healthcare, so that medicine becomes more precise and affordable, value is at the heart of care delivery, patients are treated as consumers, and healthcare becomes digital,'' said Vivek Kanade, Managing Director, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited.

Siemens Healthineers has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the past three consecutive years, with a significant improvement in the Trust Index and Culture Audit score every year. All Siemens Healthineers employees in India were invited to participate in the survey unlike statistically significant number. One of the key decisive factors confirming satisfaction among employees at Siemens Healthineers is the shared conviction that their professional work is enabling value-based healthcare.

''Innovation has been and will always be at the core of our company culture. The company will be investing ₹ 1,300 crore over the next five years in an innovation hub in Bengaluru, India. The investment is part of Siemens Healthineers' strategy 2025, in which India plays an important role as a growth market for the company. The innovation hub will be housed in a new state-of-the-art campus, with a plan to add up to 1,800 digital talents over the next ten years,'' said Dileep Mangsuli, Executive Director, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited.

People First Culture! Focusing on the overall development of the employees vis-a-vis performance evaluation is one of the important mantras at Siemens Healthineers. Eliminating conventional rating linked promotions for individuals, the organization links career progression as well as role change to the value a role creates for the organization. Any lateral and vertical movements of employees is no longer linked to the tenure or other parameters but to the value individuals create, thus resulting in employees taking ownership of their own development. Global role positioning also enables individuals to come forth and nominate themselves for higher roles and responsibilities.

The employees are encouraged to take ownership, learn continuously, have fun at work and contribute to the team, the organization, and the society.

'We Care' is another initiative that revolves around overall wellbeing and safety of people, especially during COVID-19 pandemic. Right from vaccination support (including dependents), policy upgrades, establishing a war room with volunteers from the organization across India, learning and development to mental wellbeing of people. Such people-centric initiatives ensure they feel cared and supported by the organization during these challenging times.

Every year, more than 4,000 organizations in India are accessed and over 850 are certified as Great Workplaces. The Great Place to Work institute ranks Best Workplaces solely based on Employee Feedback and quality of People Practices in an organization.

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) is shaping the future of healthcare. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care to patients. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €14.5 billion and adjusted EBIT of €2.2 billion. Following the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. the company has approximately 66,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

Siemens Healthineers in India is Great Place to Work® certified, with over 3600 employees across the nation. With 56 sales offices, two manufacturing facilities at Vadodara for the Diagnostics business and at Bengaluru for Medical Imaging Products, we are supporting healthcare providers across the entire range of patient care - from prevention and early detection to diagnosis and on to treatment and after care. With a state-of-the-art R&D center as well as a global software development center at Bengaluru, country wide sales network and a round-the-clock service set-up; we are playing a significant role in transforming care delivery in India. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.co.in Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ at workplaces. Great Place to Work® Institute has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over 30 years and partners more than 10,000 organizations every year around the world. In India, Great Place to Work® recognizes organizations through the Great Place to Work® Certification and through research-based annual lists of Best Workplaces PWR PWR

