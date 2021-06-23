Bandhan Bank gets branding rights of Salt Lake Sector V Metro station

City-based Bandhan Bank has received the branding rights of the entire Salt Lake Sector V Metro station, a bank official said.

The metro station of Salt Lake Sector V in Kolkata will henceforth be known as ''Bandhan Bank Salt Lake Sector V Metro station'' the official said.

The bank said on Wednesday that it has entered into an arrangement with Kolkata Metro for the branding rights of the entire station of Salt Lake Sector V.

This is the first of its kind arrangement for the Indian Railways where a private entity has been given the branding rights to an entire station, the bank said in a statement.

''While such arrangements are seen across various metro stations in other larger cities, this is the first for Indian Railways and also for the city of Kolkata, whose metro service is the oldest in the country,'' the bank official said.

The bank did not divulge the financial details of the deal. Indian Railways was working on various models to raise income and handing over management of an entire railway station to private entities.

The Salt Lake Sector V Metro station would be an interchange point for the commuters travelling on the Howrah Maidan- Sector V line and the upcoming Airport-New Garia line.

Bandhan Bank had tied up with Kolkata Metro for their smart card branding a few months ago. It was a maiden deal in the history of Kolkata Metro as the rapid transit system joined hands with a private entity to leverage its vast user base via an exclusive medium.

