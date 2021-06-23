MYRE Capital raises Rs 50 cr from retail investors to buy 47k sq ft office space in Pune

MYRE Capital, which facilitates fractional ownership of commercial space, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 50 crore from retail investors for the acquisition of nearly 47,000 sq ft prime office space in Pune.

Space, which is fully leased, has been taken at Magarpatta Cybercity in Hadapsar, Pune.

''We have closed the fundraising of Rs 50 crore to acquire this prime property. Around 50 retail investors have participated. The minimum investment was Rs 25 lakh,'' said Aryaman Vir, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, MYRE Capital.

Vir said the total space of 46,880 sq ft is located on the same floor but divided into two equal separate wings. The two properties have been registered separately in the two companies. Retail investors are stakeholders in these two companies.

The total rental income from these two properties, comprising nearly 47,000 sq ft, is estimated at around Rs 4 crore. The asset is expected to offer investors an average rental yield of 8.8 per cent and a targeted IRR of 18.5 per cent gross.

''We charge 1 per cent of total investment amount as management fees,'' he added.

Vir highlighted that the total asset under management for MYRE Capital has reached Rs 65 crore.

He said Magarpatta Cybercity has a vacancy rate of less than 2 per cent.

The opportunities offered by MYRE enables investors to benefit from the stable monthly rental income that is secured by long-term agreements with MNC tenants and additional annual capital appreciation upside.

''To provide high performing investment avenues in a post-COVID-19 world, asset selection is crucial. At MYRE Capital, we follow a stringent selection criterion to optimise the risk-return profile of opportunities on the platform and safeguard the interest of investors,'' Vir said.

Commercial real estate has emerged as the preferred asset class for institutional investors and HNIs due to a stable rental income, he added.

''We have received investor interest from 14 different countries. The investor profile comprises lawyers, CA's, doctors, pilots, captains, engineers, techies, and various other fields. We aim to democratise real estate ownership, making it accessible to a wider range of investors,'' Vir said.

MYRE Capital had earlier closed one Grade-A property- Maker Maxity, BKC, Mumbai for around Rs 15 crore, he added.

The company, which is a tech-enabled fractional ownership real estate platform, is a venture by architect firm Morphogenesis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)