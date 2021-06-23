IIFL Securities partners with Stockal to capture India's growing millennial investor base    '

Brokerage house IIFL Securities on Wednesday said it has partnered with global investment platform Stockal to attract USD 75-100 million worth of cross-border investments from Indian investors in the next 12 months.

This partnership will help IIFL Securities' customers to have access to over 3,500 US-listed companies, invest in fractional stocks, and expert-curated stacks, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs)to suit the risk and industry preferences of the individual investors, the brokerage house said in a statement.

The tie-up between the two companies will help increase the number of millennials who are eager to invest in the US stock market.

This strategic B2B partnership will offer both companies an edge to increase their reach and product offering for savvy investors, IIFL Securities said.

Millennials form more than 50 per cent of Stockal's customer base due to the high awareness of international companies and ease of trading online without any paperwork.

''This partnership will help the company offer global investment options to their existing and new customers, thereby ensuring long-term relationships. It will also enable thousands of young Indian investors to get exposure to opportunities offered by the global markets,'' Vinay Bharathwaj, Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Co-Founder of Stockal said.

Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO, IIFL Securities said the new Indian retail investor, mostly comprising the millennials and Gen-Z-ers, are increasingly looking at diversifying their portfolio in global assets.

''A general interest in investing in US stocks, especially fractional investing, has been witnessed ever since the COVID-19 pandemic led to domestic market uncertainties. Our partnership with Stockal will open up new avenues for our customers to invest seamlessly in global markets,'' he added.

Headquartered in New York and with offices in Bengaluru and Dubai, Stockal is one of the largest cross-border investing platforms for Indians.

