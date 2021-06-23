Hiring firm BigLeap raises Rs 5 cr from Anup Kumar Yama, others

Hyderabad, June 23 (PTI): BigLeap, a city-based HR staffing, payroll and recruitment firm, on Wednesday announced it has raised Rs five crore debt fund fromchampion roller-skating athlete and Arjuna Awardee Anup Kumar Yamaand others.

The fund would be used to boost the soon-to-be-launched BigLeap Artificial Intelligence App 'BigLeap.AI' based on mobile/web applications to help hyper-local job-seekers to tap into active vacant jobs in various business sectors, it said.

The BigLeap.AI would continuously congregate jobs that are available across sectors and host a registry for the job- seekers on an effective basis.

To begin with, the company promises a minimum registry of 2,500-plus job postings posted by multi-sector businesses located around the Telangana region, the release said.

Currently, the App is in ALPHA mode and being used by BigLeap clientele.

It would be available for the public and the commercial rollout during September this year, according to the firm.

