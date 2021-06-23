Education Langar by Chetan Bharat Learning (CBL) reaps dividends for PCS aspirants

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/SRV Media): Chetan Bharat Learning (CBL) has been offering extensive knowledge support through its Education Langar to Punjab Civil Services (PCS) aspirants digitally. Education Langar is a one of its kind initiative where experts provide explanations, crisp content - essentially free of cost. The presentation of concepts, coverage of the fundamentals and passionate delivery of topics along with the meticulous organisation of the sessions has been a ray of hope for aspirants.

Most aspirants have faced financial and logistical constraints in preparing for competitive exams due to the prevailing pandemic. Amidst such times, the CBL team decided to offer its services free of charge for the students preparing for the PCS 2020 Exam popularly hailed as PUNJAB PCS FREE LANGAR SEWA. So far, more than 40,000 aspiring candidates have benefited from this free course. The Education Langar program has received appreciation from various bureaucrats and eminent personalities such as Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Minister of Education for Haryana.

CBL began its first virtual knowledge session on 5th June 2020, which consisted of Comprehensive PCS Prelims preparation. Post the successful PCS Prelims result on 12th March 2021, the CBL team started the PCS Mains batch on 15th March 2021, free of charge for all the aspirants with full enthusiasm and zeal despite a time crunch between the Prelims result and the Mains exam. Buoyed by the success of the PCS Mains result, the CBL team began with the interview preparation program comprising on-camera mock interviews to train the shortlisted candidates.

This has finally reaped great dividends for the students who were suffering under the pandemic and the team was able to achieve 5 out of the top 10 ranks including Rank 1- Upinderjeet Kaur Brar, Rank 3- Sachin Pathak, Rank 4- Mehak Mittal, Rank 6- Gurleen, Rank-7 Sujawal Jagga, and Rank 10- Karamjot Singh besides others. Furthermore, in the ESM Category, APS Somal and Irwan Kaur secured Rank 2 & Rank 3 respectively. In the sports category, Chandandeep Singh secured the position. In the Backward Classes category, Monica Saini and Pirtpal Singh secured positions. Chetan Sharma, Managing Director, says, "Team CBL has continued its free initiative for Haryana Public Service Commission (HCS) aspirants given the disruption caused by the COVID pandemic's second wave. The team hopes to reach as many students as possible to guide them for their exam scheduled on 22nd August. Furthermore, an MOU was also signed between the Govt. of Haryana and Team CBL. The team aims to constantly improve its syllabus and find more innovative and engaging ways to deliver knowledge and help as many students as possible to clear HCS Prelims."

Chetan Bharat Learning (CBL) is a learning platform that aims to democratize the education landscape by leaps and bounds. The institute is set to make quality education available, affordable and accessible. Ever since its inception, it has been revolutionizing the education landscape by introducing state-of-the-art courses at exceptionally affordable prices. Despite the recent developments related to Covid-19 and lockdowns that followed disrupting life in all sectors, the team resolves to commit itself toward its goals of providing Quality Education for All. Additionally, Team CBL also launched a unique course for UPSC aspirants called MISSION 2021, designed after years of experience and experimentation by TeamCBL's expert faculty. The course is a sturdy blend of expert guidance and mentorship, meticulously planned study plans, and thousands of MCQs curated to provide the best learning experience.

