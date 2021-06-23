Left Menu

Punjab: 2 killed a bus rams into truck

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:31 IST
Punjab: 2 killed a bus rams into truck
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and three others received serious injuries on Wednesday when a private bus rammed into a stationary truck loaded with iron rods on the GT road near Khanna, about 45 km from here.

Police said the bus was on its way to Ludhiana from Sitamarhi in Bihar.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sarjangdeep Singh said the bus driver and a labourer died in the incident. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021