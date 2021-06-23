Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:44 IST
Focusing on providing reliability to customers: Amazon India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Amid the unprecedented impact of COVID-19, Amazon, an e-commerce firm, has focused on providing reliability to customers, ensuring safety of employees, and helping sellers get back on their feet, a top official of the company said on Wednesday.

Insights shared by Amazon India indicated that Prime members continue to adopt the programme for its various benefits to add ease and convenience to their everyday lives, Director - Prime, Amazon India, Subbu Palaniappan told reporters.

Apart from Coimbatore and Chennai, members in smaller towns such as Madurai, Salem, Vellore, and Tiruchirappalli, among others, are enjoying shopping and entertainment benefits with Amazon Prime, he said.

Popular product categories for Amazon Prime members in the region include apparel, beauty, home and kitchen products, wireless accessories, books, and grocery products, to name a few, Subbu said.

For just Rs. 329 for three months or Rs. 99 a year, Prime members can enjoy unlimited free delivery on millions of eligible items; early and exclusive access to deals and sale events on Amazon.in; the largest selection from Amazon Prime Video of the latest and exclusive movies and TV shows, Stand-up Comedy, popular Indian and Hollywood films, US TV series, popular Indian and international kids shows, and award-winning Amazon Originals; unlimited ad-free music anytime with downloads on Alexa on Amazon Prime Music.

In addition, members get unlimited access to bestselling e-books through Prime Reading and access to free in-game content through gaming benefits with Prime, he said.

As we navigate through these challenging times, over the last year we have learnt the impact that an offering like Amazon Prime can have on everyday life of members by bringing them ease and convenience as they continue to stay safe at home,'' said Subbu.

''Keeping in line with the changing customer habits, we will continue to make Prime more accessible to our customers so they can discover and enjoy Primes many entertainment and shopping benefits, Subbu said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu is a critical locale for Amazon.in with more than 53,000 sellers, he said Amazon has seven fulfilment centres with more than 3,017,000 cubic feet storage space and two sort centres across India.

Amazon has built its delivery network to have a direct presence in every State and Union Territory and has a presence of more than 120 Amazon-owned and delivery service partner stations in the state, Subbu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

