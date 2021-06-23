Left Menu

UK says warship was on routine journey, was made aware of Russian drill

Britain's HMS Defender was travelling on an internationally recognised route from Odessa, Ukraine, to Georgia, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday after conflicting reports that warning shots were fired from a Russian vessel. "This morning, HMS Defender carried out a routine transit from Odesa towards Georgia across the Black Sea," Wallace said in a statement. "As is normal for this route, HMS Defender entered an internationally recognised traffic separation corridor.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:10 IST
Britain's HMS Defender was travelling on an internationally recognised route from Odessa, Ukraine, to Georgia, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday after conflicting reports that warning shots were fired from a Russian vessel.

"This morning, HMS Defender carried out a routine transit from Odesa towards Georgia across the Black Sea," Wallace said in a statement.

"As is normal for this route, HMS Defender entered an internationally recognised traffic separation corridor. She exited that corridor safely at 0945 BST (British Summer Time). As is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity."

