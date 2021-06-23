Left Menu

ABB India installs digital solutions at JSW Steel's Dovi Works plant in Maharashtra

ABB has built on a long-term relationship with JSW Steel Ltd by integrating its digital solution ABB Ability Smart Melt Shop into a wider expansion at the Dolvi Works plant in Maharashtra. The digital solution connects steel melt shop operations with ladle and crane tracking and thermal loss prediction for higher casting speeds and additional output of 24,000 tonnes per annum, it said.The plant now has real-time tracking system for steel ladles for process synchronisation and better maintenance planning.

23-06-2021
ABB India on Wednesday announced completing digitalisation of melt shop at Dolvi Works steel plant in Maharashtra.

Located on the western coast of India at Dolvi in Maharashtra, it is JSW Steel's integrated steel plant having a capacity of five million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The company is in the process of doubling its capacity to 10 MTPA with an investment of about Rs 15,000 crore.

ABB India in a statement said that it has completed melt shop digitalisation project with JSW Steel, boosting productivity and profitability. ''ABB has built on a long-term relationship with JSW Steel Ltd by integrating its digital solution ABB Ability Smart Melt Shop into a wider expansion at the Dolvi Works plant in Maharashtra.'' The digital solution connects steel melt shop operations with ladle and crane tracking and thermal loss prediction for higher casting speeds and additional output of 24,000 tonnes per annum, it said.

The plant now has real-time tracking system for steel ladles for process synchronisation and better maintenance planning. The scheduling solution results into reducing tapping delays by ensuring these movements are synchronised with process requirements.

Additional benefits of the ladle tracking system include reduction in tapping delays in the electric arc furnace, reduction of electrode and power consumption at the ladle furnace, and reduction in silicon deviation in hot-rolled coils produced from slabs from the continuous caster, ABB India said.

JSW Steel President Gajraj Singh Rathore said, ''The figures and the results from testing stacked up, and we could see the capacity to enhance productivity, improve energy efficiency and generate a relativity quick return on investment, too.'' ABB Global Product Manager and Digital Lead (Metals) Tarun Mathur said, ''ABB Ability Smart Melt Shop is a true example of technology convergence, as it utilises cameras and image-processing, weighing systems, radar, laser, and wireless-based technologies to ensure steel melt shops operate at optimum levels.'' ABB India did not disclose the project value.

