Cochin airport gets global award for quality of service

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:21 IST
Cochin airport Image Credit: Flickr
The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has won a global award for the quality of service.

Airport Council International (ACI) Director-General Luis Felipe de Oliveira, in a communique announcing the recognition, said the CIAL consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over five years during the past 10 years.

''The Cochin International Airport has consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over five years during the past 10 years and is one of the only six airports worldwide that will receive the recognition this year,'' he said.

The ACI, a global body of airport operators, established the Roll of Excellence recognition to those airports, which in the opinion of the passengers, have consistently delivered excellent service.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said the ACIs service quality programs have been helping the airport officials to ensure international standards in airport operations management and the Roll of Excellence honor is definitely a gesture from the global organization recognizing CIALs commitment to the passengers.

''We are grateful for this honour and this will give an impetus for our efforts to facilitate one of the best-in-class travel experiences for the passengers. We have won five ASQ awards consecutively in the last five years. The backing of the government of Kerala was tremendous,'' Suhas said.

The award would be presented during the ACI customer Experience Global summit slated to be held on September 9, 2021, in Montreal, Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

